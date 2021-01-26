First Alert: A cool breeze on tap for Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our next Pacific storm system will drag in another frontal passage overnight and early Wednesday morning. With a lack of moisture for the front to work with, it will come through on the dry side with just some passing clouds accompanying its arrival through East Texas.
Wednesday will start off with some clouds, but then give way to a mostly sunny sky with a cool, northerly breeze and highs topping out in the lower 60′s. Some of those winds may gust over 20 mph at times, making for a rough chop on area lakes and warranting two hands on the steering wheel.
Chilly nights will give way to seasonally cool afternoons on Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies in the offing.
Another western storm system will move into the plains this weekend, which will bring back thicker clouds and our next chance of rain by this Saturday. At this time, the odds of getting wet is only 40% and rainfall amounts look to be rather meager, averaging around a tenth-of-an-inch or thereabouts.
Behind that front, we will again see seasonally cool temperatures and a return to sunshine for Sunday and early next week.
