Gov. Abbott surges Department of Defense COVID-19 resources to Lufkin, 2 other cities

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has deployed 80 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force to assist in the COVID-19 response in Abilene, Lufkin, and Eagle Pass. The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors, and will support Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, CHI St. Luke’s Health - Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, and Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass.