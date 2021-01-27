EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A weak cold front is moving through the area this morning with some clouds and a few sprinkles in far northern counties. The morning clouds will quickly clear out with mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the 50s and breezy northwest winds. Sunny and cool tomorrow with lighter winds and then warming up quickly for the end of the week. Afternoon highs on Friday will reach the lower 60s and south winds become breezy on Saturday with highs nearing 70 degrees. Another cold front arrives Saturday afternoon with a likely chance for scattered showers and thundershowers, then clearing skies for Sunday into early next week.