Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding missing teen

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Dante Broussard is 14-years-old, 5′10, 140 pounds, with dark blonde hair, and a diamond stud earring in his left ear.
Broussard was last seen Tuesday night around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.
If you see Broussard or know anything about his whereabouts contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810
