Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding missing teen

Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding missing teen
Dante Broussard, 14-year-old (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | January 27, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 4:12 PM

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Dante Broussard is 14-years-old, 5′10, 140 pounds, with dark blonde hair, and a diamond stud earring in his left ear.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile 14 yo Dante...

Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office TX, Sheriff Byron Lyons on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Broussard was last seen Tuesday night around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.

If you see Broussard or know anything about his whereabouts contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.