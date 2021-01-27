SFA to offer aviation program beginning in fall 2021

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University announced Tuesday that a new academic program will take flight in 2021.
The university will offer individuals interested in aviation the opportunity to pursue a bachelor’s degree that leads to aircraft pilot certification at SFA.
“We are excited to partner with HCH Aviation and expand our academic offerings,” said Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA president. “The aviation program will be a win for our current and future students, our partners and the community.”
According to Dr. Judy Abbott, dean of the James I. Perkins College of Education, the university will develop and implement the aviation science program over the next couple of years, with aviation courses to be offered beginning fall 2021.
For more information, visit sfasu.edu/aviation.
