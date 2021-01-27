Stephen F. Austin hosts COVID-19 vaccine shot clinic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A two-day appointment only COVID-19 vaccine clinic began this morning at SFA. Not all eligible SFA faculty, staff and students chose to receive one of the 1200 doses.
The remaining vaccines will go to community members.
The Bryants of Nacogdoches among them. They are proud grandparents for an added reason.
“Our granddaughter actually gave us our vaccine,” said Bob Bryant.
Fourth year nursing student Danielle Smith is making pandemic history with the ones she loves.
“I’m proud to be a part of this whole thing and to be protecting everybody, all of Nacogdoches that’s involved, especially my grandparents. That was a really cool experience.”
The opportunity to receive a vaccine made a great day for Dr. Buddy Himes, the dean of the College of Fine Arts.
“I was very concerned about it. I already tested positive and already gone through the cycle. I want to get this vaccination and get this over and done with.”
Other colleagues are less exuberant. Less than half of the 1200 vaccines were spoken for during the initial SFA employee signup, according to Jeremy Higgins, SFA’s director of environmental health safety management. It’s unsure at this time why more university members didn’t sign up.
The number is nowhere close to what SFA’S director of emergency management Mark Young would like to see.
" I think all your colleges and universities should have been in included in Tier One and Tier Two,” said Young. Because if you look at it. Just take SFA --13,000 students, a thousand plus faculty and staff. You have a whole community right here.”
Some university members didn’t respond, but the dose will not go to waste.
“We gave them [faculty and staff] a timeline and once that timeline was met, we shut that down and immediately, started calling people in the community from the hospital and local doctors,” explained Higgins.
Which led to the Bryants seeing their granddaughter for a very important date. After a second dose, the family will celebrate her May graduation with less fear of COVID-19.
