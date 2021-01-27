Web Extra: Salvation Army of Lufkin reopens facility for homeless population

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior program was forced to temporarily close due to the significant concerns regarding client safety. The organization has reopened the facility this week to provide a safe place of rest, comfort and education for those experiencing homelessness. The goal is for individuals to secure employment, housing and ultimately become self-sufficient. They’re providing many resources and teaming up with other local nonprofits in this endeavor, while adhering to CDC guidelines and protocols.