Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! After a few light showers this morning, skies are back to being blue and sunny as northerly winds blow at around 10-15 miles per hour behind our cold front. Temperatures this afternoon will range anywhere from the middle 50s to the lower 60s today but will quickly drop overnight. Thursday starts off on a freezing note, with temperatures sitting right at 32 degrees before warming close to seasonal averages in the middle to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds for both Thursday and Friday but will stay dry to end our work week. Clouds increase further Friday night ahead of our next shot at rain. Scattered showers and an isolated thundershower will be possible during the first half of the day Saturday before drying out in the afternoon as our next cold front swings through East Texas. More sunshine on Sunday as well as Monday of next week before clouds begin to increase once again on Tuesday.