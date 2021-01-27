First Alert: A near freezing start will give way to filtered sunshine on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Mostly clear skies and dry air will lead to a cold night in the Piney Woods. Look for those overnight lows to drop down to right around the freezing mark very briefly by Thursday morning.
Thursday will feature some high, thin, cirrus clouds moving overhead during the day, giving us a milky sky appearance at times. Despite the cloud cover, enough sunshine should be able to penetrate through at times to make for a cool, January afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 50′s.
We will round out the week on Friday with lots of sunshine and moderating temperatures as our winds start to shift back around to the south. This will aid in afternoon highs warming into the middle 60′s.
Another western storm system will move into the plains this weekend, which will bring back thicker clouds and our next chance of rain by this Saturday. At this time, the odds of getting wet is only 40% and rainfall amounts look to be rather meager, averaging around a tenth-of-an-inch or thereabouts.
Behind that frontal passage, we will again see seasonally cool temperatures and a return to sunshine to go along with breezy conditions for Sunday and early next week.
The cool breezes of early next week will turn back into warm breezes by the middle of the week. This will lead to increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain returning by next Wednesday ahead of our next western storm system.
