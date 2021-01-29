East Texas week eight COVID-19 vaccine allocation sites

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fourteen counties in the East Texas area are on the state’s allocation list to receive additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Collectively, just over 12,000 doses are being sent to East Texas and Deep East Texas counties.
Vaccine hub providers in Smith and Gregg counties will be receiving a total of 7,325 doses.
Net Health is receiving 2,450 doses, while UT Health Science Center in Tyler will get 1,950 doses.
In Gregg County’s hub, 2,925 doses will be received.
In Deep East Texas, Angelina County is set to received 700 doses. Nacogdoches County is not on the list to receive an allotment of vaccines in week eight.
Various pharmacies and clinics will receive smaller quantities of vaccines, ranging from 100 to 500.
