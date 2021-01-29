First Alert: Winds of change will come with spotty showers this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are rounding out the week on a sunny, mild, and dry note in the Piney Woods.
It will be a windy and gusty weekend in East Texas as warm, southerly winds on Saturday transition to a cold, northerly wind by Sunday.
Another west coast storm system will move into the plains this weekend, which will bring back thicker clouds and a quick shot of rain tomorrow as a Pacific cold front approaches the Piney Woods late in the day. Even though our rain chance is at 60% on Saturday, rainfall amounts look to be rather meager, averaging around a tenth-of-an-inch or thereabouts.
Behind that frontal passage, we will again see seasonally cool temperatures and a return to sunshine to go along with more windy conditions on Sunday. This time, however, the wind direction will be from the northwest, indicating a cool breeze taking over and scouring out the moisture and cloud cover.
The pleasant weather of chilly nights and mild afternoons with lots of blue sky will continue through early next week before southerly winds bring in some increasing clouds by the middle of next week.
This will set the stage for modest rain chances returning by next Thursday when another Pacific storm system and cold front encroach on the Piney Woods.
