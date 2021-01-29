Lufkin representative files bill to address broadband challenges in rural East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 87th Texas legislative session is now in its second week, and East Texas lawmakers have been busy filing bills that could eventually become law.
In Angelina County, Representative Trent Ashby hopes to save taxpayer dollars by investing in specialty courts.
Ashby says studies show that for every dollar that goes into programs addressing drugs, veteran support, and mental health, $4 is saved in criminal justice costs, such as incarceration.
“What this bill does is it allows for one percent of all the mixed beverage sales tax that has been collected in the state of Texas to be directly appropriated to our specialty courts. This includes our homeless courts, our veteran’s courts and our drug courts,” said Ashby.
Another bill will apply to the state coordinator’s office only. It will provide a more seamless coordination between state government and local financial institutions, as it pertains to delinquent tax collection.
Ashby also filed a new bill today with Senator Robert Nichols. In light of the pandemic, the bill addresses broadband challenges that people have faced in rural area.
“Your viewers may be surprised to know that Texas is only one of six states in the country that does not have a state broadband plan. This is a big reason why our applicants for federal funding have been denied,” Ashby explained.
Ashby would call on the state to create such a plan within the next year. Part of that plan would include pin-pointing areas of the state with the worst broadband capabilities.
“The goal here is to over the next five to ten years see much more of a robust investment in the broadband development area,” Ashby added. “That we can continue to connect people to the service that they desperately need, such as telehealth.”
Ashby anticipates that the newest bill will make measurable progress here in East Texas for broadband deployment.
He says essentially what the bill does is creates a broadband office at the comptroller of public accounts.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.