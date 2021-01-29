Mount Vernon promotes Brad Willard to head football coach

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Vernon ISD Superintendent Jason McCullough has announced the promotion of Brad Willard to the head coach position for the Tigers football program.
Willard served as the offensive coordinator under Art Briles the past two seasons. In 2020, the Tigers made it to the 3A state semifinals for the first time in school history.
Willard played high school football at Cedar Hill and joined the Baylor program coached by Briles in 2010. His coaching career includes a year as a grad assistant for Baylor followed by stops at Colleyville Heritage High School, with now legacy head coach Joe Willis, and at Red Oak High School.
