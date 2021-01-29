Nacogdoches County deputies arrest 2 men after high-speed chase

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two East Texas men after a high-speed chase that started on the Nacogdoches loop and wound up in Rusk County.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph.
William Joseph Hughes, 19, of Nacogdoches, and Armando Perez Reyes, 44, of Lufkin, are still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail. No bond amounts have been set for any of their charges.
Hughes was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault against a public servant, third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle, Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest, Class A misdemeanor bail jumping and failure to appear, Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and a Class B failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.
Reyes was charged with Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest and Class B possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
According to a press release, the chase started Thursday afternoon when an NCSSO deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a small black pickup near the intersection of the loop and University Drive.
The vehicle refused to stop and continued down University drive to E. Austin Street,” the press release stated. “Many law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The Nacogdoches Police Department blocked all traffic at intersections to help keep the public safe. "
The suspect drove through a Nacogdoches subdivision that authorities later learned is where the driver lived and got back onto University Drive. Then the driver of the pickup, who was later identified as Hughes, turned back onto the loop, the press release stated.
During the initial part of the chase, spike strips were deployed, but Hughes was able to avoid them, the press release stated.
“The suspect vehicle turned onto Highway 259, and the pursuit continued reaching speeds at times of just over 100 mph,” the press release stated. “During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to purposely collide with a police unit. The officer was able to take evasive action to keep the suspect from hitting him head-on.”
According to the press release, authorities decided to conduct a “pit maneuver” on the suspect vehicle because the driver was becoming a danger to other motorists. Law enforcement officers tried the maneuver several times, but Hughes was allegedly driving erratically enough that they weren’t able to do it until the pickup got about a mile into Rusk County.
“When the opportunity did arise, a DPS trooper executed a timely pit maneuver that was perfectly executed.,” the press release stated. “The pursuit came to an end about a mile inside Rusk County with the suspect vehicle being pushed onto the side of the roadway.”
The Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Nacogdoches Police Department also assisted in the chase.
