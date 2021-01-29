Palestine Police arrest two following narcotics investigation

At 6 p.m. Thursday, officers, as well as a SWAT team, Texas DPS troopers, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and DEA agents, raided residences in the 300 block of Joe Louis St. and the 200 block of Douglas Street. The execution of the warrants lead to the arrest of Lester Earl Anderson, 69, of Palestine and Charlotte Anderson, 55, of Palestine, inside one of the residences. Both were detained without incident.