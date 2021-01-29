US military medical professionals helping in treatment of COVID-19 patients at Lufkin hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - More than two dozen military nurses and respiratory therapists will soon be helping treat patients at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial hospital in Lufkin.
Lufkin is one of three locations in the state to receive military medical support.
A full staff of health care providers has arrived at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial hospital to help with COVID-19 patients.
“We are starting the first couple of days of orientation for them. These are well-trained nurses, that are already fully trained. So, we are getting them orientated at our facility,” said Wille Spikes, the house supervisor manager.
Spikes said the hospital received a total of 30 military medical staff members, including 26 nurses and four respiratory therapists. The group is a coalition including service members from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
“What this has presented is a really unique opportunity for the military and for us to partner with the military,” said Thomas Brown, a member of CHI St. Luke’s staff. They will come in and offer up a much-needed resource and expertise in the care of our patients.”
“So, it is beneficial for the community. It is going to implement less stress on our staff. Locally, it is going to be a relief for the community and the surrounding areas. Overall, it is going to be a relief for everyone,” Spikes explained.
According to Brown, as hospitalization rates increase in Trauma Service Area H, the need for assistance has grown as well.
“It is going to help us increase the occupancy. We are looking at those numbers every day as we get our staff trained and the incoming military as they get trained this coming week. We will be able to look at those numbers and pull an additional occupancy on our beds,” Brown added.
The hospital serves about a 60- to 80-mile region.
Spikes said being the biggest hospital in the area comes with much responsibility.
“Furthermore, it will kind of stop the bleed of patients going south to Houston. Houston is saturated as well, so this will allow us to pull in patients from areas and build better relationships with the hospitals in the area,” Spikes said.
Military medical staff members were vaccinated, as well. They are set to begin their duties next week.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.