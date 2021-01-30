(KLTV/KTRE) - This dip is warm, decadent, cheesy and delicious! The perfect food for you and your family and friends to dig into while you’re watching the big game!
Cheesy chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph
Ingredients
3 cups chopped cooked chicken (like rotisserie, or fry up some in the skillet and shred it)
1 cup cheddar cheese
1 cup Mexican blend cheese
17 ounce can chopped green chiles
10 ounce can red enchilada sauce packet of your favorite Ranch dip mix (I used fiesta, for extra flavor)
One large jalapeno pepper, sliced Method:
In a medium bowl, combine enchilada sauce and Ranch mix; whisk together well.
Then add all the other ingredients except for the jalapeno. Stir well.
Pour into a skillet or 9x13 baking dish, and top with another handful of cheeses.
Arrange jalapeno slices across the top of the dip.
Bake at 350 until hot and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Enjoy!