Lindale native begins journey on American Idol

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native is beginning her journey to Hollywood.
DJ Johnson is among the contestants who will be featured in the premiere of the 19th season of the show next month.
Johnson recently moved to Longview after growing up in Lindale, which is where she discovered her love for singing and songwriting. As for her audition, she says singing for the judges was the scariest and best choice she’s ever made.
“That was the best moment of my life. You know, auditioning and everything, it was amazing, yet scary. I guess there’s a whole ‘nother viewpoint to that because of everything that goes on in my head. So, I never pictured myself there, so it’s a huge thing for me,” Johnson said.
American Idol premieres on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. on ABC.
