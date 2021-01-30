Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a cloudy, breezy, and rainy day, skies have begun to open back up and some northern counties even got to see a little sunshine today! We’ll still see a few light scattered showers in Deep East Texas until around midnight tonight, with skies totally clearing by around sunrise tomorrow morning. Winds will remain breezy overnight tonight and through most of the day tomorrow, with some wind gusts potentially reaching upwards of 25 miles per hour. It’s going to be beautiful tomorrow, but keep in mind the chop those winds will bring if you’re planning on taking the boat out tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures remain near seasonal averages in the middle to upper 50s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Clouds increase on Wednesday and we will see a quick warm up into the upper 60s. Scattered showers move back into the area Thursday night and will be possible throughout the morning hours of Friday before rain chances drop off once again. A series of cold fronts sweeps through Thursday through Saturday, and temperatures are going to see quite a big change with some areas potentially seeing below freezing temperatures by next Saturday morning.