Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We warm up into the 70s today but that comes with scattered showers across the region. Expect showers through the morning and afternoon but ending this evening. It’s also going to be windy today with gusts into the 30s, so hold onto your hat! Overnight we drop down into the 40s with clear skies. Tomorrow we’ll have sunny skies but temperatures will be much cooler, highs only in the 50s! Got to love the rollercoaster of Texas weather. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as we go through the first half of the work week, but by Thursday rain will return and stick around into Friday. We’re setting up for a cooler pattern by mid-February as the jet stream will dip farther south. This could mean colder than normal temperatures for us when we are normally starting to warm back up into the 60s.