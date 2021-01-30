Sheriff’s office starts investigation after elderly Jasper man found dead at home

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the death of an 80-year-old man who was found dead at a home just outside of the Jasper city limits Friday night.
Sheriff Mitchel Newman told East Texas News that JCSO deputies were asked to do a welfare check at a home off of Oleen Street south of U.S. Highway 190, just outside of the Jasper city limits at about 8 p.m. Friday. When the deputies got to the scene, they found Guadalupe Naranjo dead inside.
JCSO investigators believe that Naranjo was killed sometime between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Newman said. He added that timeframe was established because a friend of Naranjo had dropped him off at the home that evening.
There were no signs of forced entry, Newman said.
Authorities are still searching for any suspects and a motive in the murder. Newman said that an autopsy has been ordered in the case.
Newman said his investigators believe there is no further danger to the public, and urged anyone will any information to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 384-5417.
