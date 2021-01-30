Suspect in October slaying of Nacogdoches man now in custody

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Frederick Roberts, who was found dead in a home on Ridgewood Drive in Nacogdoches on Oct. 23.
Jacorion Shaizae Mosbey, 21, of Nacogdoches, is currently being held in the Angelina County Jail on a capital murder by terror threat/other felony charge and a Class A misdemeanor theft between $750 and $2500 charge, both out of Nacogdoches County.
His preset bond amount totals more than $ 2 million, according to an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office detention officer.
Nacogdoches County District Attorney Andrew Jones said authorities arrested Mosbey in connection with the death of Frederick Roberts. He added that the investigation is still ongoing.
According to a previous KTRE story, Sgt. Brett Ayres with the Nacogdoches Police Department said NPD dispatch got a call about an unresponsive man at a home in the 500 block of Ridgewood at about 9:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. NPD officers went to the scene and found Roberts, 37, of Nacogdoches, dead.
No one else was at the home when police got there, Ayres said.
Because of “obvious signs of foul play,” detectives from the Nacogdoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division were called out to the scene to investigate Roberts’ death as a homicide, Ayres said.
Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Dorothy Tigner-Thompson pronounced Roberts dead at the scene. She ordered an autopsy in the case, Ayres said.
Ayres said the Nacogdoches Police Department will release more information on the case as soon as it comes in as long as it does not hinder the ongoing investigation.
