SFA Ladyjacks push win streak to 11 with 35-point win over Sam Houston

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA) - It was a high-volume environment at William R. Johnson Coliseum Saturday afternoon due to the traditional rivalry and Southland Conference matchup against the Sam Houston Bearkats.
The Bearkats matched the Ladyjacks’ athleticism early in the 1st quarter where they led 8-3 at 7:14, but an Alyssa Mayfield 3-pointer tied the game and teed up the 19-4 run to close out the 1st quarter.SFA led 22-15 after the 1st quarter, and caught fire for another 22 point quarter in the 2nd, where the Ladyjacks had a 44-30 lead at the half. The Ladyjacks outscored the Bearkats 60-39 in the 2nd half, which led to a 104-69 win and the largest victory against the Bearkats since 2005-06 (SFA, 84-45). SFA moves to 16-2, 8-0 in Southland Confernce play.
TODAY’S LEADERS -
The Ladyjacks finished with six players in double-figures, including three players off the bench. Alyssa Mayfield scored 20 points and added three steals, while Pilgrim’s Player of the Game Stephanie Visscher facilitated 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Zya Nugent chipped in 10 points. SFA shot 66.1 percent overall from the field, and at one point, the Ladyjacks went 8-11 for 72.3 percent in the 3rd quarter.
BENCH CONTRIBUTION BREAKDOWN -
SFA had a complete effort from the bench today, with Aaliyah Johnson coming in hot as soon as she stepped on the court going 5-5 FG, 3-3 3-pt., with four assists and two blocks in the first 11 minutes off the bench, along with scoring a bucket, dishing out two more assists and blocking another shot in the 2nd half. Brianna Mitchell had 12 points on the outing, and Avery Brittingham added 13 points. SFA’s bench scored 47 total points compared to Sam Houston’s four.
OTHER KEY NUMBERS -
The home team dished out 24 assists in its 39 made baskets, as the Bearkats only had nine. The Ladyjacks executed in the turnover margin and steals departments, as SFA forced 27 turnovers and recorded 18 steals. Ten Ladyjacks had at least one assist, and Aaliyah Johnson led the way with six assists.
UP NEXT -
The Ladyjacks will play its next game on Saturday, February 6th at New Orleans. Tipoff it set for 3:00 p.m.