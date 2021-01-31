State Rep. White discusses bills filed for legislative session

(KTRE) - So far, this legislative session, State House Representative James White has filed 45 bills. His district includes Hardin, Jasper, Newton, Polk, and Tyler counties.
The bills range in topics from education, healthcare, military, recreation, security and more.
“We always want to be prepared based on how the committees shake out, and we know that will impact prioritization of different legislation,” White said. “When that happens, then we will know which way to go.”
Some of the bills filed this week relate to orders of nondisclosure of criminal history records for certain misdemeanor charges, policies and procedures affecting peace officers and clergy members’ access inside inpatient facilities during a state of emergency.
“We think we should have some real good guardrails as it relates to our First Amendment rights of freedom of religion,” White said. “Because, surely in a hospital or nursing home, that is a place where we could expect someone should be able to safely and constructively exercise their freedom of religion rights.”
Another bill would allow clergy inside execution chambers if security clearance were granted.
“We could have some very grave things happen in that chamber and need to make sure they are safe and qualified,” White said. “We think we can find a sweet spot here and a middle ground to ensure in a very sensitive period of time, that someone has access to clergy.”
House Bill 1397 would require the disclosure of ownership interest with voting devices.
“For equipment that is so dispositive to our elector system, if it a privately owned company, we don’t know who is manufacturing it,” White said. “Just like for military equipment, we know who the owners are and how they are the manufacturing the material for our soldiers and sailors. We want to do the same in this situation.”
To view the text of each bill Texas House Representative James White has filed this 2021 legislative session, click here.
