Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... Today will be noticeably cooler than yesterday with highs only reaching the upper 50s today. We still have a Wind Advisory until 6pm tonight, and you’ll notice the wind when you’re outside today, pretty gusty at times. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies the next few days with highs near normal (upper 50s). By Wednesday we’re back in the 60s, and Thursday in the 70s. Unfortunately, this warmup is short lived. A cold front will cool us back down into the 50s Thurs/Fri, and we’ll see some more rain those days. Right now it’s mainly looking like this will occur overnight, possibly impacting your Friday morning commute. A few rumbles of thunder are going to be possible, and we’ll keep out eyes on this as we get more information. Heading into next weekend we’ll see highs in the upper 50s, but there’s a low chance for rain right now, I’ve not “officially” included it in the forecast, but it is something I’m watching for next weekend. Stay tuned for updates!