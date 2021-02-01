2 Amazon facilities in Lubbock will bring 230 full-time jobs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced the expansion of a major international business in Lubbock during a news conference. Carolyn Rowley, director of business recruitment and innovation for LEDA, made the announcement on Monday.
LEDA says Amazon has decided to bring two facilities to Lubbock.
“It is a great day in Lubbock, Texas. and I get the privilege of telling you why. All the days (in) Lubbock are great, but today is particularly great because we’re announcing a company that you’re all familiar with, I think we’ve all done some business with them,” said Rowley.
There will be two different types of facilities built.
Rowley explained, “one being a sortation facility. Now the sortation facility is going to be a place where they can take the orders and sort them by final destination and put them onto a truck to get out to a delivery station. The delivery station then breaks it down further and then it arrives on your doorstep.”
The first one will be in the Lubbock Business Park with 200 full-time people to be hired; as well as 100 to 150 part-time jobs. This facility will be 278,000 square feet. This facility will be for sorting packages by their final destinations and will be taken to a delivery station. Construction is expected to be finished later this year, and they plan to be operational by the end of the year.
The delivery station will be located in northeast Lubbock, just off of Loop 289. This facility will provide 30 full-time positions and between 70 to 90 part-time positions. Amazon leased a space in that area.
“A total of 230 new full-time jobs in Lubbock, Texas from Amazon and additional couple 100 extra part-time jobs,” said Rowley.
John Osborne, President & CEO of LEDA said the city did not pay incentives to Amazon to be in Lubbock.
“We actually were able to work with Amazon to sell them some property within the business park for the sort Center, and then their efforts to lease the facility, were completed without having to do any incentives,” said Osborne.
“There was a desire for Amazon to want to be here in our community because of the labor force - because of the quality of our workforce and the amount of available workforce that we had,” said Osborne.
LEDA officials say all of the wages will start at $15 per hour.
