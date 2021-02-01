Angelina Health District to hold COVID-19 vaccination event this week

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - 700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed this week via a special event organized by Angelina County & Cities Health District (ACCHD).
It was announced last week that ACCHD would be a recipient of the doses, however ACCHD Administrator Sharon Shaw specified that those doses will not be administered at their facility. Distribution of the 700 doses will be via the special event exclusively and will be administered to those who have signed up for appointments via the Brookshire Brothers’ website.
While no new sign up slots are available currently, a new waiting list will be made available online for residents of Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties.
More information will be made public once it has been officially announced.
