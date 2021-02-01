Loss of subsidies to telecommunication providers may impact service to rural customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Internet and phone services in rural Texas are at risk as the state is slashing subsidies for providers. It’s one of the fees you pay on your phone bill.
Etex Communications in Gilmer is one of about 50 telecom providers in Texas serving sparsely populated areas. Charlie Cano is the CEO.
“Our cooperative is 710 square miles. We have an average of seven customers per mile,” Cano said.
The lines go to places where phone service is expensive to provide, whether it be the Piney Woods or the far reaches of West Texas.
“But it doesn’t mean they deserve any less than an urban customer,” Cano pointed out.
The Texas Universal Service Fund, found in the fee section on phone bills, is used to subsidize the telecommunication providers.
For Etex that “equals to about 60 percent of our capital expenditure budget,” Cano shared.
But this month the Public Utility Commission told telecommunication companies it could only reimburse 30 to 40 percent of their service costs.
“The PUC made a ruling that really puts the whole program in jeopardy,” said Representative Travis Clardy, a Republican from Nacogdoches who represents District 11.
Clardy said the USF’S original intent was to get landlines to rural residents. As more Texans switch to cell service, the fund is drying up. He said the fund needs to be overhauled.
“We need to do the same thing for connectivity, the internet, broadband, for rural Texas like we did for the electrification 100 years ago,” Clardy said.
Etex has been successful in connecting numerous school districts to the internet. Without the subsidies, upgrades needed during a pandemic will be reduced to a snail’s pace, according to Cano.
“It’s going to slow down the timeframe that we are able to get to some of these antiquated networks and be able to upgrade them,” Cano said.
Cano is hopeful legislation will place companies like his back on track. Also, 50 telecommunication companies, including Etex, filed a lawsuit against the PUC which may lead to change.
So far, the PUC isn’t commenting about the latest developments to news outlets.
Legislators in support of change call the issue critical and say it requires immediate action.
Cano urges customers to contact their state representatives to voice their concerns about the obstacle facing providers.
In addition, Cano wants customers served by unregulated companies to know that the loss of subsidies will not impact them.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.