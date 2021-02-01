SFA Beef Barn shown off to SFA regents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - What a difference a little over two years can make at the Stephen F Austin University’s Todd Agricultural Research Center.
In November of 2018, the university’s beef barn burned, due to a suspected electrical malfunction.
Today a new facility, three times larger, stands in its place.
Sunday afternoon, the SFA Board of Regents toured the site, learning the facility has for the first time restrooms, a classroom, and a larger arena
“The majority of our classes actually take place over in this area with the swine center, sheep and goats center, beef, and all that in this area,” said Dr. Joey Bray, the department chair. “So, it was always problematic to get students back and forth.”
SFA President Dr. Scott Gordon told regents $825,000 was budgeted for the facility. At least $70,000 in donations were given, too. Another $150,000 may come soon, according to Gordon.
This spring, the facility will be used for several agriculture shows, recruiting events for high schools, and seminars for area livestock producers.
