SFA ‘Jacks pick up key 78-68 win over rival Sam Houston

HOW IT HAPPENED - The opening minutes of play saw the two squads go back and forth in the score column, with SFA notching a narrow 12-7 lead with 13:42 left to play in the opening half. The Lumberjacks then used a 10-4 run over the next few minutes to open up a 22-11 lead and spur a Bearkats timeout with just under 10 minutes left to go. The Bearks slowly crawled their way back to within two points (29-27) in the waning moments of the half, and despite SFA getting lead back up to as many as nine points, would trail by just three at the halftime break after closing out the half on a 7-1 run. After entering the halftime break with a 39-36 lead, SFA clipped a five-point Bearkat run to open the stanza and quickly extended the lead out to 49-41.