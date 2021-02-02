Belmont University announces L. Gregory Jones as new president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Belmont University’s Board of Trustees has announced that L. Gregory Jones will become the new president of the university starting June 1.
According to a Monday news release, Jones will succeed former Belmont President Bob Fisher after Fisher’s retirement in May.
Jones is currently the dean of the Duke Divinity School, a position he’s held from 1997 through 2010 and again from 2018 to present.
Between 2010 and 2018, he served as vice president and vice provost for global strategy at Duke University, as well as served at Baylor University.
