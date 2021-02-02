Big Thicket National Preserve begins issuing free feral hog trapping permits

KOUNTZE, Texas (KTRE) - The Feral Hog Trapping Program is underway at the Big Thicket National Preserve, which covers parts of Jasper, Polk and Tyler counties. This is third year of the program that is open to the public, but only 50 people can participate.
Megan Urban with the Big Thicket National Preserve said its feral hog population is becoming a problem.
“We do see a lot of damage done by feral hogs in the ecosystem,” she said. “They also outcompete natural animals in the ecosystem for food, water, and resources. We can also see an increase in fecal matter in our water systems.”
To help combat the issue the Big Thicket’s Feral Hog Trapping Program was created; it issues 50 people free permits. But those permits are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“The hunter must bring in your hunting license and then pick a location for their permit,” Urban said.
Urban says hunters can have one trap and one feeder. They must kill the hogs in the trap with a firearm only and hunting dogs are not allowed while hog trapping at the big thicket.
“They have two areas they can sign up for and that’s the only areas that their traps are allowed on,” she said. “They’re allowed to trap as many have as many, and kill as many hogs that they can. And they can remove the hogs or leave them there,” Urban said.
Urban said because of the program, last year around 250 hogs were removed and they are hopeful for even more removals this time around.
“They really enjoy it,” she said. “It gives them another chance to go out and kill hogs to either put food on their table or just enjoying being out in the woods.”
Urban says about 30 permits are left. You can pick those up at the Big Thicket’s Visitor Center.
To review the Big Thicket feral hog trapping regulations, click here.
The program runs until the beginning of the general hunting season in November.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.