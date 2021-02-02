Crockett police asking for public’s help in IDing suspect in feed store burglary

CROCKETT Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects who broke into First County Feed over the weekend and stole money from the cash register and pocketknives.
A post on the Crockett Police Department Facebook page said CPD officers were dispatched out to First County Feed, which is located in the 1200 block of West Goliad, on Saturday.
The owner of the store told police that sometime during Friday night or the early morning hours of Saturday, someone broke a glass and entered the building.
“Once inside the building the unknown person(s) took coins and cash from the register and an undetermined number of pocketknives,” the Facebook post stated. “It is believed that the suspect(s) left the building the same way they made entry.”
Anyone with any information about the person or people responsible is urged to call the Crocket Police Department at (9936) 544-2021 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at (903) 639-TIPS.
The owner of First County Feed has offered to pay a $500.00 cash reward for information on the person or persons responsible,” the Facebook post stated.
