First Alert: Seasonally cool conditions and filtered sunshine for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Overnight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows dropping down to near the freezing mark.
Tuesday will be partly sunny as some mid-and-high level clouds will lead to filtered sunshine throughout the day. Highs will top out in the lower 60′s, which is on par for where we should be this time of year.
Southerly winds will return in earnest on Wednesday and pick up in speed. These warm winds will combine with mostly sunny skies to boost our temperatures into the upper 60′s.
We will then warm into the lower 70′s on Thursday as southwesterly winds may become gusty at times, feeding into low pressure and another cold front heading for the Piney Woods. With a return of low-level moisture, clouds will be on the increase on Thursday and the end of the week.
With the cold front moving through Thursday night and early Friday, we will introduce a 30% chance of rain to the forecast. At this time, rainfall amounts, if any, will be rather meager and limited to generally a tenth-of-an-inch or less.
We will see more sunshine return this weekend, but it will be a cold sunshine as a surge of Canadian air will send down a second and stronger cold front on Sunday. This will lead to gusty, north winds and a couple of light freezes for early next week.
