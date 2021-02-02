First Alert: Warming up and turning windy ahead of our next cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A cool sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures have led to a pleasant winter day in the Piney Woods.
Overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows dropping down into the upper 30′s.
Southerly winds will return in earnest on Wednesday and pick up in speed. These warm winds will combine with mostly sunny skies to boost our temperatures into the upper 60′s.
We will then warm into the lower 70′s on Thursday as southwesterly winds may become gusty at times, feeding into low pressure and another cold front heading for the Piney Woods. With a return of low-level moisture, clouds will be on the increase on Thursday and the end of the week.
With the cold front moving through Thursday night and early Friday, we will introduce a 30% chance of rain to the forecast. At this time, rainfall amounts, if any, will be rather meager and limited to generally a tenth-of-an-inch or less.
We will see more sunshine return this weekend, but it will be a cold sunshine as a surge of Canadian air will send down a second and stronger cold front late Saturday and early Sunday. This will lead to gusty, north winds and a cool sunshine on Super Bowl Sunday.
This weekend front will likely set us up for a light freeze come Monday morning before southeasterly winds and a few disturbances moving overhead bring back the clouds and some low-to-modest rain chances by next Tuesday.
