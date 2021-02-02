Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke spar in what could be a preview of the 2022 governor’s race

The morning after the November election, Abbott’s top political adviser, Dave Carney, said on a conference call with reporters that the governor’s campaign had been preparing for 2022 “since literally the day after ’18” and that he expected a $100 million “battle.” But Carney brushed off the possibility of an O’Rourke challenge, suggesting O’Rourke would be less enticed after Joe Biden failed to flip to Texas — and Donald Trump carried it by a wider-than-expected margin.