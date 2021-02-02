Hall of Fame barrel racer Martha Josey talks retirement, cementing her legacy

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Multi-time barrel racing champion Martha Josey spoke with KLTVs Chief Photographer Arthur Clayborn Thursday.
Josey spoke about her accomplishments in the sport of barrel racing as well as her recent feature in Texas Monthly magazine.
“Being here from Texas, you know we love our Texas,” Josey said. “Texas Monthly, I was really glad to do that. I’ve written quite a few barrel racing books and everything but I always love to be on any of the magazines.”
Josey said she doesn’t ride as competitively as she used to nowadays.
“I don’t ride now as competitive as I did because I would go to a rodeo everyday. I went in the 60′s, 70′s, 80′s and the 90′s even in the 2000′s. When I had a little accident in Austin back in 2004 I slowed down just a little bit then,” she said.
Josey also recounted her experience at the 1988 Olympics in Canada.
“Going to the Olympics in 1988 at Calgary, Canada, I had always studied the Olympics and always loved everything about them. Actually getting to go and compete in the Olympics, it was wonderful,” she said.
