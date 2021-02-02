Mahomes Mania sweeps through hometown of Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s red and gold, and being seen all over Whitehouse, Texas. If you’re catching what we’re throwing, you know it’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes spirit being seen and felt throughout town.
From artwork to apparel, those in Whitehouse and around East Texas are showing support for the hometown boy Mahomes, who is heading to his second Super Bowl.
“It’s a very exciting time. Everyone is friendly, everyone is excited for what is going on in his world, as well as our world here in Whitehouse,” said Chris Cleckler, owner 1st Class Design.
They are selling shirts, yard decorations, and decals that incorporate the Chiefs’ logo and Whitehouse’s logo. And it’s not just for those in town, “We shipped to California this morning. They just want to be involved with the excitement of it,” Cleckler said.
Next door the owner of Mr. Taco Jr. is using the opportunity to support the local students. They are holding an essay contest for students to write about how Mahomes has inspired them to chase their dreams.
“A lot of people find it hard to leave the small town. But seeing Patrick Mahomes leave a small town like this to get up on the big stage, it shows that any dream can be chased and you can achieve it if you want it,” said owner Emiliano Magallanez.
They will pick five winners.
“They’re going to get the Patrick Mahomes shoe that’s in the school alma mater colors and then also a jersey and we’re going to announce the winners before kick off,” Magallanez said.
And the man behind the window painting, East Texas freelance artist Ken Wheeler was out touching up some art work in the sunshine.
“I like to show the spirit, it seems like the spirit is more when you see hand painted signs,” Wheeler said.
Up the road from there, people selling more shirts and flags on the corner.
“Go Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs,” Wheeler said.
Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
