Patrick Mahomes’ rookie card becomes most expensive football card ever sold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 2017 Panini National Treasures #161 Patrick Mahomes Signed Patch Rookie Card, of which only five exist, was purchased for $861,000, making it the most expensive football card ever sold according to Forbes.
The National Treasures #161 Mahomes is widely considered the most sought-after Patrick Mahomes card in the industry. This particular card is limited to just five copies ever issued, and is what is known as the “Black” version; represented by the accent printing in black on the card.
You can view the football card here.
Goldin Auctions had its most recent auction Monday, which featured ultra-rare rookie cards of Patrick Mahomes, Mickey Mantle and Michael Jordan, generated a record-shattering $33 million in total sales.
Forbes stated two cards cracked the million-dollar plateau: a one-of-one 2012-13 National Treasures #151 Anthony Davis Signed NBA Logoman Patch rookie went for $1,045,500, and a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle rookie in PSA 8 grade was sold for $1.6 million.
