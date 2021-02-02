Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing teen has been found

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A teen who went missing last week has been found, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Craig Finegan with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 14-year-old Dante Broussard was found on Saturday. He added that he believed that PCSO deputies and Texas Rangers located Broussard and suggested that East Texas News contact the Onalaska Police Department for more information.
A spokesman for the Onalaska Police Department said he couldn’t comment on whether or not Broussard had been found because the teen is part of an ongoing investigation.
According to a recent post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, when Broussard was reported missing, he had last been seen on Jan. 26.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.