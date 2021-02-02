Rusk man found with cache of guns after domestic violence arrest sentenced to 21 months

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man has been sentenced to prison for a federal firearms violation.
Larry Van Butcher, a.k.a. “Red,” 53, pleaded guilty on Oct. 29, 2020, to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison by United States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle on Tuesday.
According to information presented in court, on Nov. 5, 2019, Butcher was interviewed by law enforcement about illegal drug and firearms activities occurring at his residence. The U.S. attorney says after confessing to using methamphetamine and marijuana as well as possessing numerous firearms, Butcher admitted that he had been previously convicted in Cherokee County for the misdemeanor offense of Assault Family Violence, which is a crime of domestic violence resulting in a federal prohibition on possessing firearms.
Law enforcement said that Butcher admitted that he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms and could not purchase firearms for himself. The officers then traveled to Butcher’s residence and seized 20 firearms, including two that had been reported stolen, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Butcher was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 18, 2020, and charged with federal firearms violations.
“Domestic violence offenses represent a significant public safety concern in our communities, and, in the most tragic circumstances, result in a pattern of abuse and escalating violence,” said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Restricting domestic violence offenders from possessing the tools to perpetrate similar or more severe crimes is a priority for the Department of Justice.”
