Rusk man found with cache of guns after domestic violence arrest sentenced to 21 months

According to information presented in court, on Nov. 5, 2019, Butcher was interviewed by law enforcement about illegal drug and firearms activities occurring at his residence. The U.S. attorney says after confessing to using methamphetamine and marijuana as well as possessing numerous firearms, Butcher admitted that he had been previously convicted in Cherokee County for the misdemeanor offense of Assault Family Violence, which is a crime of domestic violence resulting in a federal prohibition on possessing firearms.