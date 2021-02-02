SFA Ladyjacks earn votes on most recent women’s basketball Top 25 poll

The AP Poll is voted on by sportswriters and broadcasters across the nation, with a new poll coming out every Monday. This is the first time the Ladyjacks have appeared in the AP Poll since 1998.The Ladyjacks find themselves in the top five of several statistical categories in NCAA Division I, including Scoring Defense (No. 3, 50.1), Scoring Margin (No. 3, 30.9), Turnover Margin (No. 5, 8.72), Field Goal Percentage Defense (No. 5, 32.9) and Steals Per Game (No. 4, 13.9). SFA has remained No. 1 in Total Steals for several weeks, compiling 243 and counting. For a complete layout of every active Ladyjack statistic this season, visit NCAA Statistics.