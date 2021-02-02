SFA Ladyjacks earn votes on most recent women’s basketball Top 25 poll

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News release) - As of Monday, February 1st, the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll after a commendable season thus far, featuring a 16-2 record and 8-0 in Southland Conference play.
The AP Poll is voted on by sportswriters and broadcasters across the nation, with a new poll coming out every Monday. This is the first time the Ladyjacks have appeared in the AP Poll since 1998.The Ladyjacks find themselves in the top five of several statistical categories in NCAA Division I, including Scoring Defense (No. 3, 50.1), Scoring Margin (No. 3, 30.9), Turnover Margin (No. 5, 8.72), Field Goal Percentage Defense (No. 5, 32.9) and Steals Per Game (No. 4, 13.9). SFA has remained No. 1 in Total Steals for several weeks, compiling 243 and counting. For a complete layout of every active Ladyjack statistic this season, visit NCAA Statistics.
On top of receiving votes in the AP Top 25, the Ladyjacks are the No. 23 team in the NCAA Division I NET Rankings. The NET stands for NCAA Evaluation Tool, which includes a combination of components like game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, offensive and defensive efficiency, and quality of wins and losses.
SFA will be back in action on Saturday, February 6th for another SLC matchup at New Orleans. Tip is set for 3:00 p.m.