SFA Regents approve $13K to TxDOT for Nacogdoches sidewalk improvements

Members of Stephen F. Austin State University’s Board of Regents toured the university’s new Beef Center facility located at the Todd Agricultural Research Center. The new, 20,000 square-foot facility, equipped with an arena and classroom and office space, sits on the footprint of the previous facility destroyed by a fire in November 2018. Pictured are, from left, Ireland Bramhall, student regent from Ennis; M. Thomas Mason, SFA regent from Dallas; Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA president; and regents Brigettee Henderson of Lufkin, Dr. Scott Coleman of Houston, Karen Gantt of McKinney, Robert Flores of Nacogdoches, Jennifer Winston of Lufkin, David Alders of Nacogdoches, Judy Olson of The Woodlands, and Alton Frailey of Katy. (Source:)