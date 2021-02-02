Super Bowl week starts with less fanfare than normal

TAMPA, Florida (KLTV) - The countdown to Super Bowl 55 enters the home stretch and the grandeur of the event is more toned down.
Super Bowl Opening Night has become the event to kickoff all the talk in each host city about the big game. It is not only attended by curious locals but fans from all over the country and media from around the world. This year’s opening press conference was all virtual. The Tampa Players were able to participate from their team facilities in the area around Raymond James Stadium while the Chiefs were at home in Kansas City. they are not set to arrive until this weekend.
”I am Sitting in an empty room and not being in the city of the Super Bowl, it is a unique experience,” Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I am sure Tom [Brady] has some more experiences than I do but From last year to this year it is different.”
The Buccaneers became the first team in the Super Bowl era to make it to the championship game as a host city for the event. There is no data available to know if that will give any advantage in this game but for the regular season this year home teams were 127-128-1.
The closest you could get in Super Bowl games was in 1980 with the Los Angeles Rams playing in Super Bowl XIV against Pittsburgh. The game was at the Rose Bowl, 14 miles from the Rams home stadium. The Rams lost the game. In 1985 the San Francisco 49ers played in Super Bowl XIX in Stanford, about 30 miles from Candlestick Park. The 49ers beat Miami in the game.
”I am happy I am in my own bed,” Tampa quarterback Tom Brady said. “I am happy I am eating good stuff at home. I am happy I have extra time to prepare and don’t have to travel. I don’t have to pack my clothes “
The Chiefs and Buccaneers will play each other on Sunday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m.
