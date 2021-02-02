Texas Tech outlasts LSU 76-71

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a mostly back and forth game, Texas Tech outlasted LSU 76 -71 in their SEC/Big 12 challenge matchup.
Mac McClung had another strong performance to lead the Red Raiders with 22 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Terrence Shannon Jr. finished the game with 23 points and 10 rebounds. While Kevin McCullar added 10 points and six rebounds.
Next the Red Raiders will host the 24th ranked Oklahoma Sooners Monday, February 1st. The game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
