US Rep. Gohmert dismisses group demanding his resignation as ‘totalitarian’

Recently, a group known as the Republican Accountability Project paid for billboards which accused Gohmert and Sen. Ted Cruz of lying about the 2020 election and demanded their resignations. Gohmert, speaking to KLTV on Monday, described the billboard and the group behind it as “not honest” and “totalitarian” and said that Bill Kristol and the others leading the Republican Accountability Project are “are left; even though they contend they are Republicans, they are not.”