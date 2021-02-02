Virtual job fair provides opportunities through Deep East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Provalus is an information-technology company in Jasper. According to its website, the company takes pride in hiring untapped talent in small towns. Recently, connections were made when Provalus participated in a virtual job fair hosted by Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas.
“The last fair we were able to participate in, we had seven applicants joined,” said Justin Masters, a delivery director at Provalus. “And we were able to enroll several in our current boot camp.”
Virtual job fairs initially were slow to take off. Applicants wouldn’t register. Employers dropped out at the last minute. Over time, the method is catching on as both employers and applicants become more familiar with the virtual way.
“It was a really easy set up process. It allowed us to get our name out to a larger community and then it was really user friendly.”
According to Mark Duran, executive director for Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas, job postings on the organization’s site are picking up.
“This Monday we had 52 new jobs that were posted, and then we also have some employers that have reached out to us and have said we need immediate needs,” said Duran.
Those positions range from entry level to mid-level management.
Job openings may be filled this month. Virtual job fairs will be held each Thursday in February.
“The first two Thursdays of the month are really geared to each of the counties,” said Duran. “We serve 12 counties. We’re going to do a specific job fair for those specific counties. And then the last two job fairs we’ll do more of a region-wide job fair.”
No need to sit in a face-to-face job fair all day long. Virtually the connection can be made in two hours’ time. Some could land a job by the end of the day.
Applicants need to pre-register and submit resumes. For more information visit detwork.org
