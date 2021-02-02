First Alert: Warm, southerly breezes and sunshine will lead to a warming trend

We will then warm into the lower 70′s on Thursday as southwesterly winds may become gusty at times, feeding into low pressure and another cold front heading for the Piney Woods. Some of those wind gusts on Thursday afternoon may reach 30 mph at times, creating a rough chop on area lakes and may knock over some of those trash cans and lawn furniture. With a return of low-level moisture, clouds will be on the increase on Thursday and the end of the week.