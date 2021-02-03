Patrick Mahomes looks to lead Chiefs to elite status with Super Bowl win

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs can earn a spot on an elite list of NFL franchises with a win on Sunday in Super Bowl 55.
A win over the Buccaneers would make it just the eighth time that a team repeated as Super Bowl Champions.
Here are the previous repeat champions:
- Green Bay Packers - Super Bowls 1-2
- Miami Dolphins - Super Bowls 7-8
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Super Bowls 9-10
- 1978-79 Pittsburgh Steelers - Super Bowls 13-14
- 1988-89 San Francisco 49ers - Super Bowls 23-24
- 1992-93 Dallas Cowboys - Super Bowls 27-28
- 1997-1998 Denver Broncos - Super Bowls 32-33
- 2003-04 New England Patriots - Super Bowls 38-39
“You don’t get these opportunities every year and so you don’t want to look back and have regrets about how you played and how you went about the week preparing to go out and play your best football,” Patrick Mahomes said. “Once your career is done you can look at those things and see where those moments where in your career.”
The Chiefs and Patriots will kickoff in Super Bowl 55 at 5:30p.m.on Sunday from Raymond James Stadium.
