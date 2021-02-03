Game warden recounts search for man who drowned in Attoyac River

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, law enforcement discovered the body of a missing man after his boat capsized on the Attoyac river in San Augustine County on Tuesday.
The man has been identified as 80-year-old Donald Lane Crawford from Center.
“Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, we received a call that two gentlemen were fishing on the Attoyac River when the boat took on water, capsized and the two men went in the water,” said Austin Cryer, the Shelby County Game Warden.
Warden Cryer says one man made it out of the water and was able to call for help. But his brother, Donald Lane Crawford, never made it out.
“We located him right around noon today and there were several fire departments there. Friends of the family were there,” Cryer added.
Search crews used sonar equipment to search the Attoyac River. Crawford’s body was found on private property.
“It is a very remote area, getting down in there. You have to have a four-wheel drive, even in some spots you have to have a side by side or four-wheeler because it is so narrow,” Cryer explained.
Cryer reminds boaters to practice safety when out on the river.
“We just please encourage anyone to wear a life jacket while engaging in any boating activities. They could save your life.”
Warden Cryer says they coordinated with different game warden departments around San Augustine, Nacogdoches and also San Augustine Sheriff’s Office for equipment.
-------------------------------------------------------------
(PREVIOUS) The body of the man who went missing after the boat he was in capsized Tuesday afternoon was found on Wednesday, and now his identity has been released.
Game Warden Austin Cryer confirmed that the man, who has been identified as Donald Lane Crawford, 80, from Center, was located around noon on Wednesday. He said that search crews found him when using sonar equipment and searching along the river bottom. He was found on a part of the river that adjoined a private deer lease, he said.
The man and his brother were in a boat on the Attoyac River in San Augustine County Tuesday afternoon, according to Cryer. The boat capsized and only one of the men was able to get out to call for help. The second man, Donald Crawford, never resurfaced.
We have a reporter at the scene and will bring updates during the news at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.